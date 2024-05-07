Minister to introduce regulations to ban use of electric dog collars

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is to introduce regulations in the coming months to ban the use of electric dog collars.

The move follows months of “significant consultation” on this serious welfare issue, he told RTÉ radio’s Today Show.

The regulations will not affect electric fences as animals can avoid them. The target is electric shock collars which can be used on dogs and cats to control their behaviour and in some circumstances can be used for training.

However, people who already have remote-controlled electric collars on their animals will not be required to remove them. The plan is to phase out the use of such control methods, explained the Minister.

This was a proportionate response, he said. Mr McConalogue added that he did not anticipate a rush to purchase such items before they were banned.

They were not broadly used, but it was a significant issue from a welfare point of view and the new regulations were necessary to ensure that people “provide appropriate respect and care” for their pets.

The move had been prompted in an effort to ensure that Ireland’s laws and policies were appropriate to protect animals and was an issue that was constantly monitored and adjusted as necessary as new evidence emerged.

The new regulations had been advised by the Companion Animal Welfare Committee advisory council which had been set up to bring together all the key stakeholders and organisations, he said.

By Vivienne Clarke

