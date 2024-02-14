Man and woman arrested as part of Michael Foley murder investigation

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of Michael Foley in Co Cork.

Mr Foley (61) was found dead in his home in Macroom on February 6th.

A murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination on Mr Foley's body.

Gardaí confirmed on Wednesday that a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested in Cork City in connection with Mr Foley's death.

Advertisement

They are detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Cork.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information regarding the incident to contact Macroom Garda station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Reporting by Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.