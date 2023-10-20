Man appears in court in relation to Tipperary armed robberies

A man in his 50s is due in court this afternoon in relation to a series of armed robberies in County Tipperary.

As part of an ongoing investigation into a number of armed robberies at bookmakers in the county, a man was arrested in the West Dublin area on Wednesday.

Armed robberies occurred in Fethard on September 28th, Killenaule on October 12th and Carrick-on-Suir on October 15th.

An attempted armed robbery occurred on October 7th in Clonmel.

Advertisement

The man has since been charged and will appear before a sitting of Cashel District Court later today, Friday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.