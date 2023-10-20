Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man appears in court in relation to Tipperary armed robberies

Man appears in court in relation to Tipperary armed robberies
Courts of Justice generic
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 50s is due in court this afternoon in relation to a series of armed robberies in County Tipperary.

As part of an ongoing investigation into a number of armed robberies at bookmakers in the county, a man was arrested in the West Dublin area on Wednesday.

Armed robberies occurred in Fethard on September 28th, Killenaule on October 12th and Carrick-on-Suir on October 15th.

An attempted armed robbery occurred on October 7th in Clonmel.

Advertisement

The man has since been charged and will appear before a sitting of Cashel District Court later today, Friday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish celebrity accused of sexually assaulting teen receives verdict

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Tipperary woman diagnosed with a brain tumour speak on life-changing diagnosis

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Life 3

Hollywood sign haunted by a 30s starlet

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement