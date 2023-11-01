Man who suffered brain damage in road accident awarded €8.5m

A driver who suffered severe brain damage after his van was rear ended and pushed into the path of a car has settled a High Court action for €8.5 million.

Kevin Moylan, a blocklayer and farmer, was at a junction on the Galway to Headford Road when the accident happened on March 27th, 2018. He had indicated to turn right and was waiting for a car to pass on the opposite carriageway.

His solicitor, Conor Maguire SC, instructed by Ruth McDonagh solicitors, told the court that as a result of the accident Mr Moylan had turned from an able-bodied man to a person with severe brain damage. Mr Moylan can no longer work and will require care for the rest of his life.

Kevin Moylan (54), of Ballybeg, Corrandulla, Co Galway, had through his sister, Breda Reilly of the same address, sued the driver of the van which rear ended his vehicle, Dermot Sweeney, of Cong, Co Mayo, and the owners of the van, Northgate Vehicle Hire (Ireland) Ltd, with offices at Northwest Business Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, and Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd, with offices at City Quay, Dublin.

Advertisement

The crash occurred on the Galway to Headford Road at Balroebuck Junction, Corrandulla, Co Galway.

It was claimed Mr Moylan suffered life-altering injuries in the accident. As a result, he is unable to resume his former occupation or to work on a family-owned 50-acre farm, the court was told.

Mr Maguire told the court that Mr Moylan's van was spun around the road into the path of an oncoming car. The driver of that car was taken out of the proceedings.

Mr Maguire said the case had been before the court for assessment of damages only.

Advertisement

Mr Moylan had a fractured skull along with other injuries and lacerations to the spleen. He was unconscious when he was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Mr Maguire said Mr Moylan will not be able to work again.

“He is mobile but he is severely brain-damaged,” he said. Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable.

The judge also said he wanted to salute Mr Moylan’s family for the extraordinary care they had given him and in particular his sister.

Advertisement

By High Court reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.