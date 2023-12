A man reported missing from Wexford has been found safe and well.

Mark McGrath was reported missing on Friday night.

The Gardai were appealing for information on the whereabouts of the 37-year-old.

An Gardaí Síochána issued a public statement overnight.

They have since confirmed that he has been found safe and well.

