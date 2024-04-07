Naked defendant appears in court after support cat goes missing during traffic stop

A Dublin man appeared in court completely nude and refused to wear clothes after his "emotional support" cat went missing during a traffic stop arrest.

The facts of the case were laid bare when Joseph Davis (51) appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Mr. Davis, of Ashington Mews, Dublin 7, was charged with Road Traffic Act offences of failing to give gardaí his details and not keeping the car stationary during an alleged incident on Friday at Dunsink Drive in Finglas.

Judge Quirke heard the motorist refused to wear his clothes when brought to the courthouse.

She remanded him in custody with consent to €200 bail, directed medical attention, and asked gardaí to find out what happened to his cat, Oliver.

Mr. Davis entered the stunned courtroom naked with his hands over his private parts, but within seconds he stood with arms outstretched to argue his case after rejecting the services of a lawyer telling him to "f*** off".

Judge Quirke told him to sit down, but he stood and claimed he had been stripped and humiliated as he demanded an opportunity to speak.

Garda Eva Mahedy said the accused made no reply to the charge at Finglas station, where he was offered bail but refused to sign his bond.

She added that there was no objection to his bail, but the gardaí sought a €100 cash lodgement.

"I don't see his wallet on him today," the judge remarked, at which Mr. Davis interjected, "You don't see f***ing anything".

The court sergeant informed the judge the man had his property, including his clothes, and "he just won't put them on".

Mr Davis went on a tirade but was warned that anything said must be relevant to the case.

"Let me tell you my story. This is relevant; this is my story. What happened yesterday. I was travelling with my companion pet Oliver, he normally comes into this court. I was dropping off legal documents pertaining to a legal case in the High Court."

He remained on his feet throughout the nine-minute hearing.

Mr Davis called gardaí scum, maintaining he tried to show them the documents and that he had been bashed.

He claimed he had been lent the car involved in the alleged offence and demanded, "Now, where is my emotional support animal?"

The court heard a doctor attended him in the Garda station and gave him advice, but the accused claimed he was seen by someone who did not speak "f***ing English". He said he was stressed because his emotional support animal was missing.

Mr Davis, who is unemployed, banged on the glass barrier in front of the dock and called out: "Where is my emotional support animal?"

The judge was told that Mr Davis was previously allowed to bring the cat to court with him, provided he kept it on a leash.

Judge Quirke described it as "an impossible situation"; Mr Davis agreed and said, "Please, I need to find my animal. I'm lost without him, and he is lost without me".

Judge Quirke set his bail and directed immediate medical attention while he remained in custody.

While escorted from the courtroom, he replied that he did not need a doctor, just his pet. The judge assured him, "All that will be looked into".

He has yet to plead to the charges and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

By Tom Tuite

