New baby black and white colobus monkey for Fota Wildlife

Fota Wildlife Park has welcomed a new baby monkey.

The black and white colobus monkey was born on January 8th.

They were born to parents Kimani and Tom and joins two older sisters and a half-brother.

Father Tom has since been relocated to the UK as part of a breeding program.

Advertisement

The monkey's gender is still unknown, however, Fota Wildlife is asking for the public's help to name the little one.

A black and white colobus is a distinctive-looking monkey, that measures up to 30 inches and weighs between 15 and 30 pounds.

Although listed as Least Concerned by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), the black and white colobus has been hunted for centuries for their unique coat.

The animal is also threatened by agricultural developments within its native habitats.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.