New Leaving Cert subjects to be added to curriculum

New Leaving Cert subjects are being added to the curriculum as part of a reform for second-level students.

The Education Minister is also suspending plans to have parts of the Leaving Cert assessed by teachers.

Norma Foley says it's because of the growth in AI.

Teacher-based assessment was to be introduced as part of major reforms for the Leaving Cert.

But this is now being scrapped with the Education Minister citing a growth in AI as the reason.

Norma Foley says it needs to be studied further and how it impacts on education.

Changes to Subjects

She says changes will be introduced to nine subjects from 2025, including Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Business.

Part of the subjects will be externally assessed, so the students' result won't just hinge on the June exams.

Meanwhile, two new subjects are to be added to the Leaving Cert Programme.

Students will be able to study Climate Action and Sustainable Development, along with Drama, Film and Theatre Studies.

