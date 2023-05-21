Protesters lift blockade at hotel housing asylum seekers in Co Clare

Protesters have lifted their blockade at a hotel being used to house asylum seekers in Co Clare.

Magowna House Hotel in Inch has been at the centre of a dispute this week.

Locals claimed they were not consulted about plans to house migrants in the hotel and had formed a blockade at the entrance.

It involved parking cars and tractors across the road that leads to the hotel.

Advertisement

I welcome the decision of the residents to remove the blockade at Magowna House. pic.twitter.com/h7OUg00b7v — Joe O'Brien TD for Dublin Fingal (@joefingalgreen) May 21, 2023

Protesters said this was to stop a second bus that was expected to bring another 30 asylum seekers to three holiday homes on the grounds of the hotel building.

Advertisement

Following a meeting earlier this week with the Minister of State for Integration, Joe O'Brien, the residents have now agreed to remove the blockade and maintain a peaceful protest.

Mr O'Brien welcomed the decision.

“My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest, open discussion and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“I look forward to working with the provider and my officials to develop a programme of education, training and other supports for the people residing in Magowna House.

Advertisement

“I look forward to returning to Magowna in four weeks as agreed.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.