Remains of German climber located after 37 years

The body of a German climber who went missing while scaling close to Switzerland's Matterhorn mountain nearly 37 years ago has been found.

The man went missing in 1986, and DNA tests have confirmed that the remains are that of the missing climber.

Police in the Valais canton confirmed that the remains were discovered by a group of climbers on Wednesday, July 12.

A statement read: "DNA analysis enabled the identification of a mountain climber who had been missing since 1986.

"In September 1986, a German climber, who was 38 at the time, had been reported missing after not returning from a hike."

To date, there has been no information released regarding the man's identity or the circumstances surrounding his unfortunate death.

Local authorities released a photograph of a solitary hiking boot sticking out of the snow.

This was accompanied by hiking equipment that had belonged to the climber.

The continuous increase in global temperatures has led to the discovery of several climbers in the region.

“The recession of the glaciers increasingly brings to light missing alpinists who were reported missing several decades ago,” the statement concluded.

