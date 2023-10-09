Shannon Airport reopens after closing due to heavy fog

Shannon Airport has announced it has reopened and will resume operations after heavy fog forced it to close late last night.

The airport closed at 11pm last night and reopened at lunchtime today. According to RTE, Ryanair flights to Stansted, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Malta, and Porto were all impacted as well as Aer Lingus services to London.

Two Aer Lingus services from New York and Boston due into Shannon earlier this morning were diverted to Dublin.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the airport authority said: "Shannon Airport has reopened following its temporary closure. As a result of the earlier temporary closure, there will be some disruptions to the flight schedule throughout the day. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to our passengers."

Advertisement

ℹ️ Passenger Notice - 13.30 ℹ️ Shannon Airport has reopened following its temporary closure. As a result of the earlier temporary closure, there will be some disruptions to the flight schedule throughout the day. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to our passengers. pic.twitter.com/h8skrTbEP2 — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

Passengers traveling today are advised to check with their airlines for up-to-date information on their flights.

"Our airport staff and airline partners will continue to work to minimise any further delays or disruptions, and we appreciate your understanding at this time," added the spokesperson.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.