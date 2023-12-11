Stay-at-home parents worth almost €55,000 a year

The work of a stay-at-home parent is valued at almost €55,000 per year, according to new research.
Staying at home to care for your children has its positives but generally takes a toll financially.
A new study by iReach Ireland has calculated the value of a stay-at-home parent at €54,590 a year when roles such as childcare, cooking, cleaning, and taking children to activities are considered.
More than 90% of people surveyed for the study underestimated this value by at least €24,000, with women more likely to estimate the value accurately.
Similarly, in last year's census, 90% of respondents who reported that their primary economic status was "looking after the family home or family" were female.
Survey participants estimated that the role was valued at an average of €30, 547.
Almost one-third of those surveyed estimated that the value was between €20,000 and €30,000, while one-fifth believed it was as low as €10,000 to €20,000.
Three times more men than women valued it at the lower wage range of €10,000 to €20,000.
The group most likely to guess the value correctly were those aged between 45 to 54.
12% of those valued the role at over €50,000 per year.
Most stay-at-home parents are not paid for their work in the home, leaving them among the most under-valued workers in Ireland.
Duties that were considered
The role of stay-at-home parents involves many different tasks.
The table below shows the average cost per week and hours per week to determine the yearly value.
|Job
|Avg cost per hour €
|Avg hours per week
|Total cost in €
|Childcare provider
|12.46
|30
|373.80
|Cook
|12.10
|15
|181.50
|Cleaner
|10.85
|8
|86.80
|Handy person
|16.68
|4
|66.72
|Teaching Assistant
|14.00
|5
|70.00
|Gardener
|17.00
|1
|17.00
|Taxi driver
|25.40
|10
|254.00
|Total weekly cost
|1,049.82
|Total yearly cost
|54,590.64
These costs were calculated by Royal London Ireland, which commissioned the research.
They are up on last year when the estimated value of a stay-at-home parent was €53,480.
