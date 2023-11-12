Play Button
Storm Debi to bring 'severe and damaging gusts'

Storm Debi to bring 'severe and damaging gusts'
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Strong winds and heavy rain will hit much of the country from Sunday night as Met Éireann issued two weather alerts ahead of the arrival of Storm Debi.

An orange wind warning has been put in place for 16 counties, covering parts of Munster, Connacht and Leinster.

The warning – covering Galway, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kerry, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wicklow – will begin at 2am on Monday and last until midday.

The national forecaster warned conditions will be stormy on Sunday night and Monday as Storm Debi brings "severe and damaging gusts".

Strong winds may cause damage to power lines and exposed and vulnerable structures, Met Éireann said, adding that travel conditions may be dangerous and services may be disrupted.

A separate status yellow alert for wind and rain has also been issued for the whole country, bringing a chance of "embedded thunderstorms and hail".

The warning will begin at midnight on Monday and remain in place until 5pm.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for five counties in Northern Ireland, with Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down and Tyrone being placed under a yellow alert for rain from 3am to 2pm on Monday.

By Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

