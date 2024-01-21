Storm Isha: South East homes without power and flights cancelled

Thousands of South East homes and businesses are without power this evening, as Storm Isha hits the country.

The ESB has reported several faults in Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford with thousands expected to be without power until tomorrow afternoon.

While so far there has been fewer faults in Kilkenny and Carlow.

ESB estimates a restoration time of around 2pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed from Ireland's airports.

Dublin Airport said the storm was posing “a significant challenge” to flights operations, and as of 7pm airlines had cancelled 114 flights – 58 incoming and 56 departing – with 36 flights diverted to other airports.

A plane arriving into Cork Airport from Amsterdam was diverted to Shannon, while a flight to Bristol was also cancelled.

Ryanair warned passengers of potential disruption to its flights from Ireland and urged customers to check for updates.

"We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by these weather conditions," the airline said.

Dublin Airport is operating as normal today. For flight updates, passengers should check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date information. Those flying should also allow plenty of time to get to the airport. #StormIsha pic.twitter.com/NGkRZJYi4n — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 21, 2024

It comes as a red alert has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann said “extremely strong” winds and “destructive gusts” are expected in the three counties on Sunday, particularly in coastal and exposed areas.

Paul Rock, who chaired a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination on Sunday morning to coordinate the Government’s response, said it was a “particularly nasty” storm.

He asked the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings, all road users to be aware of hazardous driving conditions including debris, and urged people not to touch fallen electricity wires.

There will be delays at ports, airports and possibly some public transport systems, and advised them to check online where they can to see if services are disrupted.

He said he expected schools to open as normal on Monday as the warnings expire in the early hours of Monday.

The red warnings are in place from 5pm to 9pm on Sunday in Galway and Mayo, and from 9pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday in Donegal.

A status orange wind warning is in place across the country from 4pm or 5pm on Sunday until 2am or 3am on Monday.

Large coastal waves, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines are expected during these periods.

