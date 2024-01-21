Tánaiste: Arson attacks on asylum accommodation are undermining democratic order

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said arson attacks on buildings across the country earmarked for use by asylum seekers “is a very fundamental undermining of our democratic order”.

The Fianna Fáil leader said there is a disciplinary process underway in relation to two Fianna Fáil councillors in Co Galway who strongly criticised Government policy on migration.

This was after a suspected arson attack on a disused hotel in Rosscahill, where 70 asylum seekers were due to be housed, in December.

“That process is under way,” he said on RTÉ’s This Week programme.

Advertisement

“Particularly in the world we live in today with strong litigation and so on, people are entitled to come forward, make their case, and there’s a very set procedure and processes involving a national executive.”

Advertisement

Mr Martin said this is different to a motion passed unanimously by Mayo County Council, including by Fianna Fáil councillors, which also criticised Government policy on migration.

“I think the fundamental difference here is the comments made from my perspective in Galway were ones to suggest that the government was responsible for the arson or the fact that people felt the need to go and burn a beautiful building.

“And that’s unacceptable. And that there should be full co-operation at all times with An Garda Siochana in respect of the pursuit of any case.

Advertisement

“In terms of councillors exercising – whether you agree or disagree, for whatever reasons – their voting rights, that’s not a matter for discipline.”

Asked about Fianna Fáil councillors, he said: “To pick out two councillors and say, ‘That’s the Fianna Fáil way’ is wrong.

“There are many councillors around the country who understand the pressures, the concerns of people, but who’ve also been involved in helping refugees settle into the country and helping those who are seeking asylum also.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.