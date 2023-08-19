Play Button
Thousands without power in the South East after Storm Betty

Storm Betty
Summer weather, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Thousands of homes across the South East are without power this morning after Storm Betty made her way through the country last night.

According to the ESB, the east and south-east of the country, as well as Dublin are the most affected.

Many homes were without power overnight, however, the ESB has said most of the power outages will be restored by 4 pm this afternoon.

Last night saw the entire South East under a status orange weather warning for wind and rain, which was lifted in the early hours of this morning, Saturday.

You can check your area here to see when power is expected to return.

Storm Betty saw the cancellation of a number of fixtures in the FAI Cup last night, with Waterford vs Cork City postponed until Monday 21st August, as well as UCD vs Galway United being abandoned due to an unplayable pitch.

Here in the South East, the meeting at Tramore Racecourse has been called off, with racing expected to go ahead tomorrow.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
