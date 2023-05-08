Play Button
Thunderstorm warning issued for three South East counties

Joleen Murphy
Met Éireann has issued a fresh weather advisory that will impacts the South East region.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for six counties.

The national forecaster is warning of potential spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow and Tipperary.

The warning is due to take effect from midday today and will be in place until 8 o'clock this evening.

Some bright spells will breakthrough in parts of the South East and in Leinster today but will remain mostly dull and cloudy.

Carlow weather say: "A very mixed day ahead with sunny spells and heavy and possibly thundery showers."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

