Thunderstorm warning issued for three South East counties

Met Éireann has issued a fresh weather advisory that will impacts the South East region.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for six counties.

The national forecaster is warning of potential spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow and Tipperary.

⚠️Yellow Thunderstorm Warning⛈️⚠️



Valid: Monday 8/5 12 noon to 8pm



Affected Regions: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Tipperary & Wicklow



Message: Thunderstorms are likely to develop.



Potential Impacts:

Spot flooding

Hazardous travelling conditionshttps://t.co/y935BNlwYb pic.twitter.com/2ZrdeS1aNB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 7, 2023

The warning is due to take effect from midday today and will be in place until 8 o'clock this evening.

Some bright spells will breakthrough in parts of the South East and in Leinster today but will remain mostly dull and cloudy.

Carlow weather say: "A very mixed day ahead with sunny spells and heavy and possibly thundery showers."

Rain just clearing the East now with sunny spells following behind. A very mixed day ahead with sunny spells and heavy and possibly thundery showers. pic.twitter.com/E9kdSkMcVr — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 8, 2023

