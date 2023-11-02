Tipperary Gardaí investigating two house burglaries in the same area

The Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating two burglaries that occurred on Saturday, October 28.

The burglaries are said to have occurred on the same day in reported in Lorrha and Rathcabbin.

It is unknown at this time if the burglaries are related are perpetrated by the same culprits.

According to Tipperary Live, a house was entered through the back door at Grange, Lorrha, some time between 6pm and 8pm.

It is said that A number of items were stolen while entry was gained to another house in the Rathcabbin area around the same time.

Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage, have carried out door-to-door inquiries, and are seeking witness information in relation to these burglaries.

