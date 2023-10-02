Play Button
Trial of man accused of Ashling Murphy murder to begin in two weeks

The trial of Jozef Puska, who is charged with murdering 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, will begin before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in two weeks.

Mr Puska (32), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

His trial was listed to begin on Monday.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday morning, Michael Bowman SC, representing Mr Puska, said once the jury is empanelled, they will be required for about four weeks.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt will oversee the trial.

Ms Murphy had recently graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick and was working in Durrow National School.

She was jogging beside the Grand Canal outside Tullamore when it is alleged she was fatally assaulted.

By Eoin Reynolds

