Trinity College Dublin named 31st best university in Europe

Trinity College Dublin has been named in the top 50 European universities, placing 31st.

The QS World University Rankings issued its first-ever list focusing solely on Europe, including 688 universities from across the continent.

Four Irish universities made the top 100, with Queen's University Belfast (70th), University College Dublin (joint 71st) and University of Galway (98th) accompanying Trinity.

TCD was previously named the 81st best university in the world in the QS World University Rankings for 2024.

Advertisement

The University of Oxford claimed the top spot in the European rankings, with seven of the top 10 institutions coming from the UK. ETH Zurich in Switzerland placed second.

Making up the rest of the top 10 was University of Cambridge (UK), Imperial College London (UK), UCL (UK), University of Edinburgh (UK), Université PSL (France), University of Manchester (UK), EPFL (Switzerland), and King's College London (UK).

University College Cork was just outside the top 100 at 109th, while Dublin City University and University of Limerick shared a joint 152nd.

Technological University Dublin was named at 286th, while Maynooth University was ranked at 311th.

Advertisement

By Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.