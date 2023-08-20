Two men die during Ironman event in Cork

Two men have died while taking part in an Ironman event in Youghal, Co. Cork this morning (Sunday).

Both men died in separate incidents during the swimming portion of the competition.

In a statement this afternoon, Ironman Ireland confirmed the deaths of the two men who were taking part in the Ironman 70.3 event.

Ironman Ireland says safety personnel provided immediate medical attention when they recognised the athletes were in need of assistance.

Advertisement

They have offered their greatest sympathies to the families and friends of the men and say they will continue to offer them support during this difficult time.

The organisation has also thanked the safety personnel and first responders for their actions.

Organisers cancelled Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 event due to the debris and flooding left by Storm Betty and this morning shortened the swim course for the full Ironman to 1.9 km

More to follow..

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.