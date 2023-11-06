Two teenagers killed in single-vehicle collision

Two teenagers have been killed in a road crash in Co. Donegal.

A third person has been injured in the crash which happened overnight near Gleneely.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.45 this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the R-238 at Terrawee in Gleneely.

Advertisement

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the car at the time has been taken to hospital with injuries which aren't thought to be life-threatening.

The Gleneely to Culdaff Road is closed as garda forensic teams prepare to carry out a full investigation.

Local diversions are in place.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1:00am and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.