Two teenagers killed in single-vehicle collision

Two teenagers have been killed in a road crash in Co. Donegal.
A third person has been injured in the crash which happened overnight near Gleneely.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.45 this morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened on the R-238 at Terrawee in Gleneely.
An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person in the car at the time has been taken to hospital with injuries which aren't thought to be life-threatening.
The Gleneely to Culdaff Road is closed as garda forensic teams prepare to carry out a full investigation.
Local diversions are in place.