Verdict of 'medical misadventure' announced at Aoife Johnston inquest

Beat News
The inquest into the death of teenager Aoife Johnston, who died in a Limerick hospital after waiting more than 15 hours to be administered with antibiotics, has recorded a verdict of medical misadventure.

The 16-year-old died after being referred to University Hospital Limerick’s emergency department with suspected sepsis.

Her parents said her condition deteriorated to such a degree during that time that they and other patients began advocating for her to be seen.

The inquest at Limerick Coroner's Court heard evidence about how busy the hospital’s emergency department was on the night the teenager attended, and that it was “highly likely” that Ms Johnston would have survived had she been treated with antibiotics in a timely and appropriate manner.

The inquest was also told she wasn't administered life-saving medication, which was available, until it was too late.

Earlier this week, Aoife's parents James and Carol Johnston described how they watched their daughter die and wouldn't wish that upon anyone.

