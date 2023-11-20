Weather Update: Dry spells but temperatures set to drop this week in South East

Met Éireann has published its weather further for the week with temperatures expected to drop but most of the South East will be dry.

It is expected that some rain will hit counties along the Atlantic coast.

Today, Monday 20 will be fresh and breezy however, widespread showers becoming more scattered into the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees are expected today before dropping to lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with a touch of frost possible.

Patches of mist and fog will develop tonight and there may be frost in some parts.

A cold and dry start is expected on Tuesday with spells of hazy sunshine holding largely dry for the remainder the day but becoming mostly cloudy.

The highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light breezes, varying in direction.

Light rain will break the dry spell on Tuesday night, continuing into Wednesday when it will be mostly dry with some sunny interludes too.

For the rest of the week, it would be generally cloudy with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and moderate breeze.

Met Éireann says there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend with the possibility of colder weather extending south over the country.

