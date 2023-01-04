Wexford man almost crushed to death in workplace accident has fundraiser campaign launched by family

An online fundraiser has been set up for a local Wexford man who luckily survived a horrendous work-place accident.

On the 12th December Jonny Doran went to work in Dublin to his job in construction as he usually would and that afternoon changed his life.

A crane that was lifting a cherry picker crushed the man in his 30's up against a steel pipe, to which he sustained serious injuries.

Mr Doran broke his femur, his shoulder and chipped a bone in his spine while also damaging his pelvis from the crush among other injuries.

Advertisement

He is currently confined to a wheelchair following surgery on his hip.

He and his partner had just moved into their new home in Tipperary.

Speaking to local newspaper, a relative of Mr Doran's says he's "very lucky to be alive".

"He was a very talented soccer player and would be very well known around the county," said his uncle through marriage, Steven Boyd.

Advertisement

“He was working in Dublin when this happened and it’s terrible because he suffered very serious injuries,” he added.

Mr Doran didn't know about the fundraiser being set up by Mr Boyd and the description on the GoFundMe page gives an insight into why Mr Boyd wanted to help, "Jonny has only moved into his new home a few days ago with his girlfriend and this should have been be a happy time and new adventure but now he has a long long arduous road to recovery."

The fundraiser has raised €3,959 thus far with some people leaving words of encouragement in their donation messages:

"Johnny is probably one of the nicest boys [you] will ever speak with, his heart is kind and I wish him a speedy recovery. His family and this town helped my husband's family in [their] time and I will never forget that, best of luck in recovery. [You] got this."

Advertisement

The fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe under Jonny Doran, Enniscorthy.