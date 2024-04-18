Woman (50s) in serious condition following collision in Cork

A woman is in serious condition following a collision involving a car and an articulated truck in Co Cork.

The incident happened on the N28 at Carr's Hill at around 1.15pm on Thursday.

A woman aged in her 50s, who was the driver of the car, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment, where her condition has been described as serious.

Echo Live reports Gardaí and firefighters used every piece of emergency equipment available to free the woman who was trapped in her car for nearly three hours at Carrs' Hill.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with dash-cam footage, to make it available to investigating officers.

Those with information are asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Earlier, Gardaí said they are aware of images of the incident being circulated online and over messaging apps.

They urged the public not to share any such footage, as it is a live and ongoing situation, and out of respect for those involved.

