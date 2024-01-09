Play Button
Woman aged in her 50s dies in Sligo collision

Woman aged in her 50s dies in Sligo collision
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A woman has died in a two-car collision in Co Sligo.

The collision took place after 7.30pm on Monday evening on the R290 at Dunamurry in Ballygawley.

The woman aged in her 50s, a driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where their injuries are not described as life-threatening.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is to be arranged.

The scene was preserved pending a forensic examination and diversions are in place on the R290 between Ballygawley and Ballintogher.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for road users with camera footage to make it available to them.

People can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

