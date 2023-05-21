Play Button
Play Button
News

Young woman (21) dies after being struck by garda car

Young woman (21) dies after being struck by garda car
Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A young woman has died after being struck by a Garda car in County Donegal.

The collision involving a 21-year-old pedestrian happened at about 3.15am on Sunday morning at Ludden, Buncrana.

Her body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination.

No one else was injured.

Investigation

Advertisement

An investigation is underway following the collision at Ludden, Buncrana this morning.

The road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the collision to contact them.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Obmudsman.

Advertisement

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Waterford father caught with €1m of cannabis returning from Lanzarote

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 2

Tipperary restaurant named Best in Ireland at Restaurant Awards

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Four children 'treated like dogs', family sex abuse trial told

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement