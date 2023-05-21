Young woman (21) dies after being struck by garda car

A young woman has died after being struck by a Garda car in County Donegal.

The collision involving a 21-year-old pedestrian happened at about 3.15am on Sunday morning at Ludden, Buncrana.

Her body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination.

No one else was injured.

Investigation

An investigation is underway following the collision at Ludden, Buncrana this morning.

The road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the collision to contact them.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Obmudsman.

