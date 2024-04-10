Ep 44 - The Shower

In this week's episode of Ours to Protect, Orla finds out about sustainable shower habits and eco-friendly bathroom swaps from Jenny Stokes of Zero Waste Market Place, Tipperary's only refill shop.

Did you know?

Water, essential for life, also bears a hidden cost to the environment. Most showers use about 7.5 litres of water per minute, contributing to significant water consumption. From the moment it's pumped, treated, and delivered to our taps, water leaves a carbon footprint.

According to studies, cutting shower time from the average eight minutes to just four minutes could save up to 340 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.

Tipperary's Zero Waste Market Place

Jenny Stokes, the owner of Zero Waste Market Place in Clonmel, emphasizes the significance of small changes that can yield substantial environmental benefits.

Water conservation doesn't end with shorter showers; simple acts like turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving further reduce consumption. Stokes encourages mindful consumption in the bathroom, emphasizing the importance of examining the products we use.

Plastic Waste: A Growing Threat

Plastic, ubiquitous in bathroom products, posts a threat to the environment. Stokes notes: "Upwards of 2 billion plastic toothbrushes end up in landfill or the ocean every year."

Plastic, with its non-biodegradable nature, persists in the environment indefinitely. To combat this, Stokes suggests switching to bamboo toothbrushes, which are biodegradable and compostable.

Alternative Solutions for a Greener Bathroom

Beyond toothbrushes, the array of plastic bottles lining our showers contributes significantly to plastic waste.

Stokes proposes alternatives such as solid shampoo and conditioner bars made from natural ingredients. These bars not only reduce plastic consumption but also last longer than their liquid counterparts.

Zero Waste Market Place offers a convenient solution with refill stations. Customers can bring in their existing plastic bottles and refill them with shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel, eliminating the need for new plastic packaging.

Razor Sharp Solutions

Even disposable razors, seemingly innocuous, pose a threat. Stokes highlights that "up to 2 billion disposable razors end up in landfill every year." Instead, she recommends investing in a safety razor, where only the blade needs replacement, significantly reducing waste.

"By making just a few changes in your bathroom, you can take significant climate action."

With each conscious decision, we inch closer to a more sustainable future.

To find out more, visit Zero Waste Market Place.

