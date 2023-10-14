Blind Tipp Paralympian runs length of Ireland to raise funds for sight loss services

A blind Paralympian has run the length of Ireland to raise money for sight loss delivery services.

Peter Ryan, from Tipperary, ran 586km from Malin in Co Donegal to Mizen in Co Cork over five days.

In the pitch dark and lashing rain, Mr Ryan crossed the finish line at Mizen Head at around 10 pm on Thursday evening, having covered the equivalent of 15 marathons.

He was surrounded by friends and family, many of whom had run alongside him during various legs of his gruelling endeavour and stayed by his side to offer support and encouragement.

Peter Ryan, Gemma O’Gorman and Paddy Moynihan, on the completion of Mr Ryan’s 586km run (Jago Communications/PA)

After being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, at age 19, Mr Ryan worked through the challenges of his vision loss with the support of the National Council for the Blind (NCBI), and by channelling his passion for sport.

Mr Ryan represented Ireland at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and in 2018 he became the first Paralympian to complete the Race Around Ireland in just 122 hours.

Fittingly, the final leg of his latest challenge coincided with World Sight Day, as funds raised will be donated to the NCBI to aid the development of the country’s first mobile information and eye health awareness unit, the Vision Van.

Fundraising

With 80,000 euros already raised, Mr Ryan said the challenge was the “most demanding thing” he had ever done.

“Crossing the finishing line was a surreal experience, and admittedly a very emotional one, as it began to sink in that I had completed the challenge,” he said.

“I’m just so thankful for everyone who has been by my side since we left Malin Head in Donegal last week, I really don’t think I could have done this without them.

“I have blisters the size of golf balls and I feel a little broken at the minute, but this will pass.

“What will last a lot longer is the impact of the money we have raised on communities throughout Ireland.

“It has been truly humbling to listen to people’s stories and to receive donations and support from complete strangers.

“If my story has helped inspire people struggling to come to terms with sight loss or impairment, then this has all been worthwhile.”

Paralympian Peter Ryan running the full length of Ireland to raise money for sight loss services (Oisin McCool/PA)

On day one, Mr Ryan ran 108km from Malin to Omagh in Co Tyrone, before day two, which was from Omagh to Granard in Co Longford.

Day three was the longest leg of the run where Mr Ryan ran 129km from Granard to Nenagh Tipperary, followed by a 127km run on day four from Nenagh to Millstreet in Co Cork.

Mr Ryan finished his mammoth run on World Sight Day with a 109km run from Millstreet to Mizen.

Peter Ryan and physio Gavin Smith (Oisin McCool/PA)

'Heartfelt thanks'

Aaron Mullaniff, chief services officer at the NCBI, offered his heartfelt thanks to Mr Ryan and his team for completing the feat of endurance.

“Firstly, I want to offer Peter Ryan an enormous congratulations and thank him for the sacrifices he has made over the last five days and in the weeks and months leading up to this challenge,” he said.

“It shows the measure of the man, and the determination he has, whilst challenging societal perceptions around blindness and vision impairment in the process.

“Secondly, the vital funds Peter has raised with his run from Malin to Mizen will be the catalyst for the amazing Vision Van project which champions the importance of eye health – a message that ties in perfectly to the significance of World Sight Day.

“After Peter enjoys a much-deserved rest following this unbelievable achievement, we can’t wait to work with him again to see how far we can spread the message that he embodies and the need for us all to keep on top of our eye health.”

Mr Ryan has been supported by his employer, Campion Insurance, who were delighted to be a part of his journey from Malin to Mizen head as title sponsor.

Mr Ryan ran 586km from Malin in Co Donegal to Mizen in Co Cork over five days (Oisin McCool/PA)

Jim Campion, chief executive of Campion Insurance, said it was an “amazing achievement”.

“Having known Peter for so many years, I had no doubt that once he set his mind on this challenge he would reach his destination,” he said.

Mr Ryan is still accepting donations to his fundraising efforts at petersvision.org. You can listen to Peter speaking to Orla on The Sunday Grill here.

By Claudia Savage, PA