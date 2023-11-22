Celtic fined over £25,000 by UEFA over fans 'provocative messages' and antics during Atletico game

Celtic Football Club has been slapped with a fine of £15,200.

This comes after their fans displayed "provocative messages of an offensive nature" in their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The game ended 2-2 that night with Alvaro Morata's second-half strike claiming a point for the Spanish side.

Celtic Park had an electric atmosphere before the game, given the magnitude of the opposition.

Advertisement

Fans had been asked to not display any Palestinian flags during the game but this was ignored.

UEFA has deemed this action enough to punish the Bhoys and proceed with the fine.

To add more punishment to the mix, the club has also been fined £10,000 for fans blocking passageways and using pyrotechnics.

Meanwhile, Atletico were also fined £2,600 for the lighting of fireworks by their fans at the game in Glasgow.

Annual Meeting

Advertisement

The issues regarding the two fines for Celtic were addressed at the club's annual meeting today, Wednesday.

Earlier this month Celtic banned the Green Brigade section of fans from attending games.

There were several incidents of "unacceptable behaviours", including the use of pyrotechnics, rushing turnstiles, illegally gaining access and forcing open fire exits at Motherwell's Fir Park.

This was also addressed at the AGM with Chief Executive Michael Nicholson stating:

Advertisement

"The club wants Celtic Park full but the stadium must be safe."

The meeting also saw discussions on issues around the club's path to progress and why director's salaries were increased.

The Green Brigade dominated the questions from fans at the meeting.

It appears the two parties involved are no closer to a resolution.

It also seems that support for and against the ultras is very much split - going by crowd reactions at today's AGM.

Some want them back, others do not.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.