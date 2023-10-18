Play Button
Conor McGregor escapes punishment for alleged bathroom sex attack

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Conor McGregor is seen on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Conor McGregor will not face criminal charges over claims he sexually assaulted a woman in a bathroom in Florida.

The UFC star is initially was accused of attacking a woman at the Kaseya Centre in Florida on Saturday, June 10, at an NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

McGregor's lawyer in the US has now claimed that the case will no longer be pursued by police.

Conor reportedly forced the victim of the assault to a private bathroom while his security guards waited outside.

At half-time of the game, McGregor was involved in a in which he punched a mascot several times.

The Crumlin-star always vehemently denied the allegations which his legal team described as “no more than a shakedown”.

In a statement, McGregor's lawyer said: “As anticipated, this decision by the authorities confirms Mr. McGregor’s account of the evening. On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

Lawyers for the female complainant had previously outlined a detailed account of the allegation and made a report to local police.

But in an earlier statement issued to sundayworld.com, the fighter’s counsel, Barbara R.Llanes, said: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The now-dropped case followed a number of other police investigations focusing on McGregor.

McGregor has also previously been convicted of assault in this jurisdiction after punching a man in a south Dublin pub.

In 2019 he also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over a melee at the Barclays Centre in New York earlier that year.

Felony charges against him where dropped meaning he avoided a jail term and a criminal record.

Felony charges against him were dropped meaning he avoided a jail term and a criminal record.

