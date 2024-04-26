Play Button
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery
Enzo Fernandez, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Enzo Fernandez will miss the remainder of Chelsea’s season after undergoing surgery on a groin problem on Thursday.

The Argentina midfielder has been suffering for several weeks with a hernia and gave a largely ineffectual performance during his team’s chastening 5-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino has suffered from an ongoing injury crisis this season with a list of absentees that has rarely dropped below seven first-team names.

At times he has had as many as 12 players unavailable, and despite the more than £1 billion that has been spent since co-owner Todd Boehly took charge almost two years ago – including a then-British record £106 million to sign Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 – Chelsea have rarely looked convincing.

The thrashing by Arsenal followed Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City and pressure is growing on Pochettino, who was appointed in July, to turn things around, with some reports suggesting his future could hinge on the club qualifying for Europe this season.

That would require at least a top-seven league finish, though depending on other factors sixth place could be necessary.

Fernandez has made 28 league appearances this term, scoring three goals, and his absence for the final six games leaves Pochettino seeking a replacement to play alongside £115 million signing Moises Caicedo at the base of Chelsea’s midfield.

By Robert O'Connor, PA

