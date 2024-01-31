Cork GAA strikes Páirc Uí Chaoimh sponsorship deal with Supervalu

Cork GAA and Supervalu have agreed a 10-year deal over the sponsorship of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The stadium will be renamed Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the duration of the partnership, with the naming rights to be finalised at a special meeting of County Board's delegates on Thursday.

The supermarket chain is part of the Musgrave Group, which has retained its headquarters in Cork since its establishment almost 150 years ago.

"We are very excited to embark on a new journey with our partners in SuperValu, a retailer that has community and family at its core," Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O'Donovan said. "We are confident that they will bring these shared values to the future of the home of Cork GAA."

He added: "The realisation of naming rights is another step in the right direction and shows the value that the Cork GAA brand retains as we continue to expand our commercial model in support of our games."

Named in honour of the late GAA general secretary Pádraig Ó Caoimh, Mr O'Donovan added Cork GAA will engage with members of the Ó Caoimh family as part of the stadium's renaming process, and "keep them informed of developments".

