Katie Taylor faces tough challenge to avenge Chantelle Cameron defeat

The second chapter of Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron will take place on Saturday 25th November.

The fight takes place at the Three Arena in Dublin and is expected to get underway around 10 pm.

Unfortunately, Taylor's dream of fighting at Croke Park back in May was dashed due to extensive costs.

Additional costs of €500,000 were outside of the budget provided by Matchroom Boxing, the promoters of the fight.

This resulted in the iconic venue being impossible to secure for the fight.

The Three Arena was subsequently chosen but Taylor couldn't make home soil advantage count as Cameron won via split decision.

Taylor is 100% focused on overturning that defeat, to give her fans something to celebrate.

The IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO super-lightweight titles are all on the line.

The loss in May was Taylor's first defeat in professional boxing and the fact that it was her homecoming fight will have hurt even more.

Unsurprisingly, tickets have also officially sold out for the highly-anticipated rematch.

Matchroom Boxing has a cracking build-up documentary on their YouTube channel.

It will have all boxing fans ready for Saturday's massive bout and is available to watch here.

Titanic battle

Katie Taylor says she is "someone who has always taken the biggest challenges" which has led to this titanic battle.

She added that many fighters often opt to take easier fights to keep that zero in the L column but also admitted that the one in hers hurts.

Cameron wanted the rematch to take place in the UK but this was denied and Dublin remained the venue.

The English boxer has expressed her disappointment in not being allowed to have her own homecoming.

Looking to Saturday night, Cameron said:

"I think Katie's got all the pressure because we're going back to Dublin, she's running it back a second time. I wouldn't want to be in her position."

On Taylor's side of the ring, there is a determination to be the best she can be.

"I never ever think about losing. I believe when I am at my best nobody can beat me."

The fight will be shown live on DAZN which can be streamed online or via their app.

Sky customers who have subscribed to DAZN can watch the fight on channel 429.

Coverage starts from 7 pm with the main fight expected to be at around 10 pm.

Combined with being five years younger, experts are leaning towards the power of Chantelle Cameron prevailing.

At 37, it will be a big ask for Katie Taylor to overcome the bullish Cameron.

It promises to be a huge night in Dublin and hopefully, Katie can come up with a performance to be proud of.