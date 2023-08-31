Man Utd look for new arrivals as Liverpool aim to keep Salah

Injury-ravaged Manchester United’s search for a midfielder and left-back is likely to dominate transfer deadline day as Liverpool aim to keep hold of star man Mohamed Salah.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been hit by injuries throughout the first period of the season, seeing the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and even new signing Rasmus Hojlund all face time off the pitch, with experienced defender Raphael Varane also now missing for the next few weeks.

United have been linked with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat throughout the window, which shuts in England at 11pm on Friday, while left-back Marc Cucurella has been tipped to replace the injured Shaw on loan from Chelsea.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino kept his cards close to his chest on Wednesday night about possible talks between the two clubs over the future of the 25-year-old.

Marc Cucurella has been linked with a loan move to Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

He said: “I don’t know anything (about Cucurella). All the players that are involved every day on the training ground with us are in our plans. Then, things happen, it’s the decision of both the club and the player, and if something happens in the next few days, we will communicate to you.”

The future of Salah has hit the headlines over the last week with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad heavily linked with the forward, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already dismissed any potential idea of the Egyptian leaving, although the Saudi deadline is September 20.

One potential incoming at Anfield could be Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester City are expected to bring in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes after a £53million deal was struck between the clubs, with Kevin De Bruyne currently sidelined.

The 25-year-old is likely to join Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku as new faces at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Cole Palmer could be heading to Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have once again been busy in the window, splashing the cash on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez, while Cole Palmer could be the next from City.

Tottenham are yet to replace striker Harry Kane, who has joined Bayern Munich, but are linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Brighton are set to bring Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to the Amex Stadium on loan in the closing stages of the window, with another Barcelona player in Clement Lenglet likely to head to Aston Villa.

Fulham could land Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, with Joao Palhinha reportedly a target for Bayern, while Crystal Palace are set to clinch a deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

