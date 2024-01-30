Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea are relaxed ahead of transfer deadline day

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino insists everyone at the club remains relaxed heading into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Aston Villa frontman Jhon Duran and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson as well as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

England midfielder Conor Gallagher is a reported target for Tottenham to leave Stamford Bridge, while Fulham and Wolves are said to be tracking Armando Broja.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a focused display at Anfield (John Walton/PA)

Pochettino, though, maintains his squad is fully focused on just one target – getting a result at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Deadline Day

“I am excited for the for the game tomorrow. It is a great opportunity for us to face a team that is doing really well,” Pochettino said.

“For Thursday (transfer deadline day), I think it is not going to happen many things. I think we are quiet and the market is quiet.”

Pochettino told a press conference: “At the moment, all is quiet, calm and relaxed.

“I was talking with the players, the whole squad, with meetings today. At the moment, we are all relaxed about the whole situation of the squad.

“There is always speculation and we need to live with that, (but) at the moment, (there is) nothing to communicate and nothing (has) happened.”

Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto are back in full training, so should travel to Anfield, but defender Levi Colwill is set for a spell out with a minor muscle issue.

Striker Nico Jackson will return to Chelsea following Senegal’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, but might not be rushed back into club action.

Goodbye Klopp

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could record his 200th Premier League victory on Wednesday night.

With the German having announced his shock decision to leave the club at the end of the season, Anfield is again set to see an outpouring of emotion from the home supporters.

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pochettino, though, has every intention of spoiling the party.

“It is a special game for him. I think until the end (of the season), it is going to be special always (in each match),” the Chelsea boss said.

“Every time that they are going to play in Anfield is going to be a party, to celebrate and to give him all the love that the fans feel for him and I think (that is) well deserved.

“But we are thinking to go there and to win the game – sorry, but we don’t want to be involved in part of the celebration.

“We want to be thinking about us, to perform well and to win the game.”

Klopp admitted “running out of energy” was one of the reasons behind his decision to take a break, which Barcelona manager Xavi also spoke of when announcing his own departure on Saturday evening.

“Football never stress you, I think it is all the environment,” said Pochettino, who also had spells at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris St Germain.

“When I am involved in a training session, when we are in the game or even in with you (the media), I think this recharges the energy.

“But at the moment there are different things that are involved also, new things that appear on (top of) football in this business. I think that maybe affects a lot (of) the drain (of) the energy.”

