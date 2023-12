Mohamed Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families this Christmas amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The war has devastated large parts of Gaza, killed more than 20,400 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million people.

The mounting death toll among Israeli troops – 17 since Friday and 156 since the ground offensive began – could erode public support for the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on October 7th, killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostage.

Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate. With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of… pic.twitter.com/NqynT2LsST — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 25, 2023

Egypt international Salah, who has been in fine form for the Reds so far this season, scoring 12 Premier League goals, posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”

By PA Sport Staff

