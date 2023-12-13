Israel losing support, says Taoiseach as Ireland backs UN Gaza ceasefire resolution

The Taoiseach has said Israel is quickly losing support and sympathy around the world over the conflict in Gaza.

Leo Varadkar described the UN vote calling for a humanitarian ceasefire as "significant".

The non-binding resolution was backed by 153 countries, including Ireland, with just 10 voting against.

Mr Varadkar said the current situation in Gaza is intolerable and Israel is making a huge mistake.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said: "I also think this is a disaster for Israel, because this will not bring them security. It won't bring them peace... and they are very quickly losing support and sympathy all around the world.

"Even their closest ally, the United States, I believe is having second thoughts about what they are seeing unfolding in Gaza. That is a strategic disaster for Israel in my view, they're making a huge mistake."

The results of a draft resolution vote are seen on a screen as the UN General Assembly holds an emergency special session on the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on December 12th, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

The UN vote also shows the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The United States and Israel were joined in opposing the resolution by eight countries — Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay.

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

A protest took place outside the US Ambassador's residence in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Tuesday night over this veto.

A number of pro-Palestinian protesters were forcibly dragged away from the gates of the residence by gardaí as more than 100 people gathered at the protest.

