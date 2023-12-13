Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Israel losing support, says Taoiseach as Ireland backs UN Gaza ceasefire resolution

Israel losing support, says Taoiseach as Ireland backs UN Gaza ceasefire resolution
24/11/2023 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD during a press briefing at British Irish Council in Dublin Castle Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Taoiseach has said Israel is quickly losing support and sympathy around the world over the conflict in Gaza.

Leo Varadkar described the UN vote calling for a humanitarian ceasefire as "significant".

The non-binding resolution was backed by 153 countries, including Ireland, with just 10 voting against.

Mr Varadkar said the current situation in Gaza is intolerable and Israel is making a huge mistake.

Advertisement

Speaking in the Dáil, he said: "I also think this is a disaster for Israel, because this will not bring them security. It won't bring them peace... and they are very quickly losing support and sympathy all around the world.

"Even their closest ally, the United States, I believe is having second thoughts about what they are seeing unfolding in Gaza. That is a strategic disaster for Israel in my view, they're making a huge mistake."

The results of a draft resolution vote are seen on a screen as the UN General Assembly holds an emergency special session on the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on December 12th, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

The UN vote also shows the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The United States and Israel were joined in opposing the resolution by eight countries — Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay.

Advertisement

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

A protest took place outside the US Ambassador's residence in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Tuesday night over this veto.

A number of pro-Palestinian protesters were forcibly dragged away from the gates of the residence by gardaí as more than 100 people gathered at the protest.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

The Beach Boys star dies after battle with thyroid cancer

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Dublin museum announces exhibition in honour of Shane MacGowan and The Pogues

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Turkish referee attacked by club president leaves hospital

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement