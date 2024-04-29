Billie Eilish announces Irish dates for 2025

Billie Eilish has announced a new tour in support of her latest album with Ireland dates for 2025.

The Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, named after her latest record, begins with a North American leg in September at Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada.

The dates in the US and Canada run until December, before the 22-year-old US singer heads to Australia in February 2025 ahead of her European dates starting in April at Sweden’s Avicii Arena in Stockholm.



Eilish will then play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena from July 7th to July 8th next year before six dates at London’s O2 Arena from July 10th.

She will then move to Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena for four dates from July 19th and then will head to Ireland to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena from July 26th to 27th.

Fans are encouraged to take “sustainable transport” during the tour, the announcement from Live Nation said.

Eilish also continues to partner with the plant-based food organisation Support + Feed and environmental non-profit organisation REVERB.

The concerts will reduce “greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support + Feed”.

Eco-Villages from REVERB are also set to be put up in two locations during the show and there will be plant-based food drives, with Support + Feed and fans, to gather goods to distribute to local communities.

The third studio record of Eilish comes out on May 17th and her website says the new body of work should be listened to chronologically as it “hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way”.

The album cover features the double Oscar-winner on her back underwater with a door open above her.

Eilish’s last album was 2021’s Happier Than Ever, and her debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019.

Earlier this year, she won a best original song Oscar for Barbie soundtrack What Was I Made For? at the Academy Awards. It follows on from her picking up the same prize for No Time To Die, from the James Bond film of the same name.

Tickets from €73.90 go on sale this Friday, May 3rd, at 12pm from Ticketmaster.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

