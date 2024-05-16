Dermot O'Leary to present ITV series promoting Wexford

TV and radio presenter Dermot O'Leary will present an ITV series promoting tourist destinations across Ireland including County Wexford.

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, will be a five-part series taking place in Kinsale, Cork city, Wexford, Dublin and Belfast, and is supported by Tourism Ireland.

The series will follow Dermot as he tours, tastes and bakes his way around the island of Ireland, meeting with local food producers, chefs and restaurateurs along the way.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new five-part series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland.

Advertisement

"With millions of people across Britain set to tune into the series later this year on ITV1 and on the streaming service ITVX, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on the island of Ireland – showcasing our delicious local produce, wonderful culinary offering and beautiful landscapes.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.