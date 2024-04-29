Play Button
Man discovered with injuries on Wexford street dies in hospital

Wexford General Hospital
A man has died after being found on a Wexford street with serious head injuries.

He was discovered on George's Street in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

According to the Wexford People, passers-by tended to him and alerted emergency services.

CPR was administered at the scene and he was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

He later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Journalist with the Irish Independent and Wexford People Pádraig Byrne says it is not being treated as suspicious.

"Superintendent Jarlaith Duffy from Wexford Garda Station has confirmed foul play has been ruled out.

"They [Gardaí] were able to analyse CCTV footage taken from the area and are now treating the incident as a tragic accident.

"All thoughts and prayers are with the man's heartbroken family, " he said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

