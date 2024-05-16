Woman killed and two others injured in three-car collision

A woman has died and two other people are injured following a crash in Mayo.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the three-car collision on the N17 at Claremorris shortly before 12pm today.

One of the motorists, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other drivers were taken to hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It brings the number of people killed on the roads this year to 73.

Garda Statement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N17 in County Mayo, on Thursday, 16th May, 2024.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 12 noon to a collision involving three cars on the N17 at Ballindine near Claremorris.

One of the motorists, a female in her late 50s, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was removed to the mortuary at Castlebar Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The drivers of the other two cars were taken to hospital for assessment. Their injuries are not life threatening.

The road was examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators, and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the N17 at Ballindine at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

