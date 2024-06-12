Free adult playhouse opens in Ireland next month

A free giant playhouse for adults opens in Ireland next month.

Embrace your playful side this summer in a two-story playhouse exclusively for adults.

The exciting event will be free of charge and will take place at the Science Gallery Dublin.

This free public event is part of Virgin Media's 'It's Playtime' campaign.

The adult-only playhouse will run for just two days on July 5th and 6th.

It features VR experiences, retro gaming, football simulators and movie shorts, along with a range of games and challenges.

Part playground, part science experiment, it is custom-built to help you understand the state of mind that is “play”.

While we often associate play with our childhoods, it has been proven that play is highly beneficial for adults and something we should be doing every day.

Play is not just for kids as this event aims to remind adults how play is proven to foster creativity, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being.

Tickets are available free of charge and are limited to a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

