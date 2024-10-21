Tipperary farmer features in Irish Farming Calendar 2025

The Irish Farmer Calendar is returning for 2025.

Now in it's 15th year, the annual publication features real-life farmers from across the country.

The aim is to raise money for Embrace FARM which provides support for those affected by Farm Accidents in Ireland.

Embrace FARM, provides a caring and supportive Network for all those affected by Farm Accidents in Ireland and money raised from the calendar will go directly to the organisation.

Sharing the news on their socials, organisers said: "100% Irish beef is here! The iconic Irish Farmer Calendar 2025 is now on pre-order!

"Don’t miss out on the topless farmers—order yours today at www.irishfarmercalendar.com"

Speaking on the Sunday Grill with Orla Rapple, Tipperary Farmer Morris Fitzgibbons outlines the preparation involved for the topless calendar.

"There's not much training you can do, you just have to go as you are. Some of the lads are in great nick.

"The rest of us are in are in our everyday working wear. It's a bit of fun at the end of the day.

"It's a great representation of Irish farmers and Irish men in general, and it's helping to support a great cause."

