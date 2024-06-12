ISPCA issues nationwide fostering appeal for 24 rescued ponies, donkeys and horses

The ISPCA is appealing for urgent foster homes for 24 rescued ponies, donkeys, and horses, which are currently looking for their forever homes.

On Tuesday, a recently rescued mare gave birth to a healthy filly foal in ISPCA care.

The mare, named Emma after her rescuer, was admitted a few weeks ago after a call was made to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline by a member of the public.

ISPCA’s National Head of Animal Welfare, Denise McCausland said: “We have several equines that are ready to go to new homes now and we are appealing for suitable foster homes, where they can continue their ongoing rehabilitation.

"We have many more equines undergoing intensive veterinary treatment, so they will need to remain in our care for some time yet, but we urgently need to make room to help more injured, emaciated and cruelly treated equines, that need to be rescued and admitted by our Animal Welfare Inspectors”.

Denise added: “Finding space is always a challenge as we have limited isolation units, making it difficult to cope with admitting new equines that need to be brought into our care. We are asking for public support to consider fostering one of our rescued ponies, horses, or donkeys.

"If you have a suitable spare stable or field shelter and are considering getting another equine as a companion animal, please visit our website https://ispca.ie/adoptions/ for more information and how you can help."

