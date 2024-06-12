Can you truly say you've experienced Ireland if you haven't enjoyed at least one pint of the black stuff? According to Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, you cannot.

During a recent visit to Galway, she and her family attempted to get her Bridgerton co-star, and rumoured real-life interest, Luke Newton, a bit tipsy on the renowned Irish stout.

Though Luke is a seasoned Guinness drinker, he found himself outmatched when trying to keep pace with Nicola's family.

Things we love to see? Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the red carpet in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/q9EpWr1oaJ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 7, 2024

"I took him to have dinner with my family, and they tried to get him drunk on pints of Guinness," she shared with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard during an interview on This Morning.

"We had a pie and some pints, and he got the true Galway experience," she added.

Luke acknowledged: "I love Guinness, but I can't keep up with the Irish."

Besides their pub escapades, the pair recounted a heartwarming yet amusing story about a Bridgerton screening in Galway, where Nicola introduced Luke to her family.

Coughlan recalled: "I saw my mum recently at the cinema screening. I hadn't seen her in a while, so I got a bit emotional and gave her a hug. The video went a bit viral, and when I showed it to her, she watched the bit where Luke hugged her and said, 'That's the one.'"

She humorously added: "I was like, 'That's the one!? But you gave birth to me.'"

Luke's warm reception from the Coughlan family has only heightened speculation that he and Nicola might be more than just friends.

Their close relationship and the ease with which Luke integrated into Nicola's family suggest a bond that goes beyond their on-screen relationship.

As they continue to share personal anecdotes and light-hearted moments from their lives, fans of Bridgerton and admirers of both actors are left wondering about the true nature of their relationship.

Nevertheless, the stories of their time in Galway offer a charming glimpse into their off-screen lives and the strong connections they have formed.

Part One of Season 3 of Bridgerton was released on Netflix on May 16, 2024, with Part Two scheduled for release on June 13, 2024.

