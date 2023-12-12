First look at Bridgerton Season 3 and release date revealed

The release date for Bridgerton season 3 has finally been announced.

Part one will come to Netflix on May 16th 2024, with part two to be released on June 13th.

The story will focus on Penelope Featherington, a.k.a. Irish actor Nicola Coughlan.

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on 16 May and Part 2 on 13 June. pic.twitter.com/p8EDRD6Xdk — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 12, 2023

Season three's main storyline features Penelope and love interest Colin Bridgeton, who fans have already labelled 'Polin'.

Season two of Bridgerton, which was released in March 2022, broke streaming records, where it had the biggest and most successful weekend of any English language TV show on Netflix at the time.

Taking to Instagram, Coughlan, best known for playing the role of Claire in Derry Girls, simply posted:

'Dearest Gentle Readers... we have a date'.

Bridgerton is based on the series of novels of the same name by Julia Quinn.

The series follows the Bridgerton family during the Regency period, as they navigate London's high society.

