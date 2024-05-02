Man arrested over alleged child kidnapping in Dublin

A man has been arrested over an alleged incident of kidnapping on Sheriff Street in Dublin 1 on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí responded to an incident in Sheriff Street just after midday and a man in his 20s was arrested.

He is currently being held at a Garda station in Dublin under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, of 1997.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing as they verify the details of the incident.

By Michael Bolton

