Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

The Script announce new album and world tour

The Script announce new album and world tour
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Irish band The Script have just announced a new album as well as a global tour, including a date in Dublin.

Formed in 2001, the band have previously topped music charts worldwide with singles such as Breakeven and The Man Who Can't Be Moved.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The Script (@thescriptofficial)

Their music has been also been widely used  in television shows such Made in Chelsea and The Vampire Diaries, while front man Danny O' Donoghue appeared as a celebrity coach on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Voice UK.

The band has now announced that their new album Satellites will be released on August 16th, and they will bring their new world tour to Ireland this Novembver, playing the SSE Arena Belfast on November 13th and the 3Arena Dublin on November 15th.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on general sale on Ticketmaster Friday May 24th at 9.30am.

Fans who pre-order Satellites from the band's official store before 5pm Tuesday May 21st will receive exclusive pre-sale access to UK & Ireland tour dates.

The Script's new single 'Both Ways' is out now.

Keep up to date with latest news on our website beat102103.com

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Eoin Cody returns to Kilkenny squad ahead of Championship battle with Dublin

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Fundraiser to be held in honour of Matthew Healy

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 3

Wexford Bridge to close for duration of Fleadh Cheoil

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement